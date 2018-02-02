Valentine’s Day 2018: These songs will melt your beloved’s heart

Mumbai: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and love is all set to blossom once again. The season of love is in the air and matters related to the heart will matter the most now. And there can be nothing better than Bollywood songs to boost up feelings of love.

In this web post, we will take a look at some of the most romantic songs from films that released in the last one year-

Dil Diyan Gallan

Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Dil Diyan Gallan sung by Atif Aslam, penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by Vishal-Shekar is one of the most melodious tracks ever produced in Bollywood.

This song with cuteness in abundance will be perfect for you if you wish to confess your love for the first time to your beloved.

Ek Dil Ek Jaan

Sung by Shivam Pathak, this romantic number featuring Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone showcases divine love between two matured hearts. The Padmaavat track has been penned by AM Turaz and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

This song will be ideal if you wish to tell your beloved how much you love him or her.

Enna Sona

Enna Sohna featuring Shradda Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor is one of the most melodious tracks composed by AR Rahman. The track penned by Gulzar from the film OK Jaanu will be ideal if you wish to heap praises on your loved one, especially if he or she is angry with you.

Zaalima

How can there be no song on the list featuring Shah Rukh Khan – the king of romance? Well, here’s one of best songs of SRK and it is from his film Raees. Sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, this song penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Jam 8 will be ideal if you want to playfully tease you beloved while expressing your love in a flashy way.

Mere Rashke Qamar

This mesmerising Qawwali originally sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was re-created for Baadshaho featuring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz. The recreated version of the song has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Manoj Muntashir.

This will be an ideal song for you if you wish to tell how deeply smitten you are by your beloved’s charm.

Life without music is meaningless and how about making life meaningful by listening and dedicating these songs to the love of your life.

These will help you communicate your feelings to your Valentine and we are sure he/she will be moved by your gesture.

Here’s wishing one and all a very Happy Valentine’s Day.