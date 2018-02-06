Valentine's Day special: These Bollywood songs will bring out the best in you

The month of February is dedicated to lovers across the globe and you can feel that love is in the air. It is indeed that time of the year when your heart skips a beat and you know Valentine's Day has come knocking at the door. The Valentine Week starts from February 7 and finally ends on the 14th.

Today, we have listed some of the mushy romantic Bollywood numbers you can play on loop and celebrate the day of love. Listen to these hit romantic songs in the company of your beloved and enjoy your date.

Here are some of the best ones:

Gerua

This song from 'Dilwale' is truly a visual delight. Beside the beautiful and picturesque beauty of Iceland, Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra's voice will surely melt your heart. Who else than Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to epitomise love on-screen. Go gerua this Valentine!

Fitoor

This film is up for release on Feb 12, just two days ahead of V-Day, and you have to add this in your must-play list of songs. Again, this has been sung by Arijit Singh and stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif.

Deewani Mastani

Bajirao Mastani did win all the awards and accolades last year. So, who can forget the beautiful Deepika Padukone singing 'Deewani Mastani' from the film. This one too needs a mention.

Agar Tum Sath Ho

Lovers who are going through a tough time and feel a little low at times, this song from 'Tamasha' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will surely bring back many memories. So, if you want to feel the love—this track is for you!

Kyuki Tum Hi Ho

This song featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor from 'Aashiqui 2' became iconic and is considered to be one of the most romantic numbers. Music by Mithoon and sung by the melodious Arijit Singh, you need to have this song on your playlist.