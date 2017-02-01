Vasant Panchami 2017: Lata Mangeshkar seeks blessings from Maa Saraswati

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter Wednesday morning to wish everyone on the occasion of Vasant Panchami and pray to Goddess Saraswati to bless one and all.

The Nightingale of India tweeted:

“Namaskar.Vasant Panchami ki aap sab ko shubhkaamanayein.Maa Saraswati ka aashirwad hum sab par rahe yehi Maa se prathana (sic).”

Namaskar.Vasant Panchami ki aap sab ko shubhkaamanayein.Maa Saraswati ka aashirwad hum sab par rahe yehi Maa se prathana. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) 1 February 2017

The thespian shared a link to Saraswati Vandana Shloka sung by her:

The Bharat Ratna also shared another link to a song sung by her dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Check it out here:

Vasant Panchami also known as Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day in the Hindu month of Magha. The festival marks the advent of Spring season and on this day, Saraswati Puja is celebrated in many parts of the country.