Veere Di Wedding: Aa Jao Na song captures the pain of separation perfectly—Watch

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to hit the theatres on June 1. The movie traces the life of four friends, who attend the wedding of their friend. By the trailer, it looks like the film will be all about the strong bond of friendship. Veere Di Wedding's songs are already trending. With songs such as 'Taareefan' and 'Veere' which have garnered positive responses, yet another track is all set to spill magic!

'Aa Jao Na' has been unveiled on YouTube and this one is an emotional number.

The song, apart from depicting the pain of separation, also depicts how, no matter what challenges you face, your friends will always be there for you.

Check out the song right here:

The chick-flick is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor.

'Veere Di Wedding' is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Saffron Broadcast and Media Ltd and An Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network production.

Interestingly, Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame with web-series Permanent Roommates will be seen as Kareena's boyfriend, Rishabh in the movie.

The film will mark Bebo's return to the big screen after attaining motherhood. Kareena’s latest – Ki and Ka – opposite Arjun Kapoor directed by R Balki proved to be a dud at the Box Office. And it will be interesting to see Kareena in a film for the first since the birth of her son Taimur on December 20, 2016.