Veere Di Wedding: Bhangra Ta Sajda song is a perfect dance track! Watch

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor's upcoming venture 'Veerey Di Wedding' is high on glamour and glitz. The chick flick is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles.

'Veere Di Wedding' will hit the screens on June 1, 2018. After 'Tareefan' created a buzz online, the makers have released a new track titled 'Bhangra Ta Sajda' which sets the perfect mood for a wedding dance.

Watch song here:

The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Romy, Surya Ragunaathan and Shashwat Sachdev. The music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev while the lyrics are penned by Gaurav Solanki.

'Bhangra Ta Sajda' is a colourful, peppy number which is foot-tapping and will surely be added to your dance list for 'ghar ki shaadi'. Also, the film is Kareena's comeback vehicle after her brief maternity break.

'Veere Di Wedding' is jointly produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

In other news, Sonam recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's residence, Rockdale in Mumbai. The couple's wedding was a star-studded affair which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment world.

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and several B-Towners were seen in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut—all dazzled and wished the newly-wed couple.