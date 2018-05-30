Veere Di Wedding's reprised version of Tareefan will sweep you off your feet—Watch

New Delhi: Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding created quite a buzz on the internet. The song features Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in gorgeous avatars. As soon as the song released, it topped charts along with Sonam and Kareena's looks becoming the talk of the town. The song has become an addiction already and is a number to get you grooving! A reprised version of 'Tareefan' has now been unveiled, sung by internet sensation Lisa Mishra. This version is soothing and Lisa's melodious voice will continue to resonate even days after listening to the song.

Check out Tareefan reprised version right here:

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to hit the theatres on June 1. The movie traces the life of friends, who attend the wedding of their 'Veere'. The chick-flick is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor.

Interestingly, Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame with web-series Permanent Roommates will be seen as Kareena's boyfriend, Rishabh in the movie.

The film will mark Bebo's return to the big screen after attaining motherhood. Kareena’s latest – Ki and Ka – opposite Arjun Kapoor directed by R Balki proved to be a dud at the Box Office. And it will be interesting to see Kareena in a film for the first time since the birth of her son Taimur on December 20, 2016.

