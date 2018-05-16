Veere song: Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha's girl gang will give you friendship goals—Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh's latest outing 'Veere Di Wedding' has a starry ensemble cast with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. The film is high on glitz and glamour!

'Veere Di Wedding' will hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and the music of the venture has created quite a buzz already. After 'Tareefan' and 'Bhangra Ta Sajda', the makers have released the title track titled 'Veere' featuring the awesome girl gang.

Watch the song:

The song will give your major friendship goals as it taps the thick bond between the lead actors. It has been sung by Vishal Mishra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Lulia Vantur, Dhvani Bhanushali, Nikita Ahuja, Payal Dev and Sharvi Yadav. The music is by Vishal Mishra while the lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt.

'Veere Di Wedding' is jointly produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

In other news, Sonam recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's residence, Rockdale in Mumbai. The couple's wedding was a star-studded affair which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment world.

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and several B-Towners were seen in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut—all dazzled and wished the newly-wed couple.