Viral Bhojpuri song: Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Amrapali, Akshara's 'Saheli Ke Holi' is a rage on internet—Watch

New Delhi: What happens when top Bhojpuri actors get together for a Holi song? It becomes a rage on the internet and that explains why 'Saheli Ke Holi' song is such a buzz-maker. The festival of Holi is here and what better than peppy Bhojpuri tracks to groove to.

The latest Bhojpuri song titled 'Saheli Ke Holi' featuring Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh is a must-watch. The song has already garnered 2,715,245 views on YouTube.

It was shared on the video-sharing site on February 22, 2018, and in a week's time, it has got viral online. The video is uploaded by Waves Music and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Matalbi.

WATCH the song here:

The festival of colours is here and the entire nation is gripped in the festive fervour. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 2 but the celebrations and rituals start a day in advance.

On Holi, dancing to peppy numbers, eating sumptuous delicacies and playing colours with family and friends keeps you busy the entire day.

Sometime back, Nirahua and Amrapali's yet another Holi track titled 'Holi Mein GST Jor Ke' became a rage with over 12 millions on YouTube.

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. He has a huge fan following and is loved by the people for his act on the big screens.