Vivegam: Ajith Kumar's 'Surviva' song teaser is winning the internet! - Watch

New Delhi: The teaser of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's upcoming film 'Vivegam' has already conquered the Internet with more than 15 million views. To take the excitement levels up a notch, the filmmakers recently released glimpse of the 'Surviva' song from the film.

The full track will be released on June 19 this year. It has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Yogi B has penned the lyrics and lent his voice to the number. Within a few hours, the song teaser has received more than nine lakh hits.

Watch for yourself:

'Vivegam' also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Hassan in prominent roles. It has been directed by Siva.