Waiting for Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan song from 'Zero'? Here's when it will be out

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's big budget ambitious venture 'Zero' is set to open in theatres on December 21, 2018. The buzz around the movie is positive and palpable. The actor will be seen playing a dwarf in the film, something which he has not done in any of his previous outings.

One of the highlights of 'Zero' also happens to be the special dance number featuring none other than superstar Salman Khan along with SRK. Titled 'Ishqbaazi', the song has been much awaited as we got to see the glimpse of it in the special Eid teaser.

Now, the makers have finally shared the date when the song will be out. SRK plays Bauua Singh in the movie and the character is also active Twitter, by the way. So, Bauua decided to share the song release date himself.

He wrote: “Mazboot kaam karne mein thoda time toh lagta hai dost! Aur kaun bola 19th Nov? Gaana humara hai toh hum bataayenge na Kar li hai baat humne director se, 23rd Nov ko aayega! Tab tak pakad ke baitho...dil!”

'Zero' stars SRK, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The trio has previously worked together in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' which released in 2012.