Kriti Sanon

Why Kriti Sanon agreed for 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'

Kriti Sanon says she accepted it because of the iconic line and the interesting twist to it. 

Why Kriti Sanon agreed for &#039;Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Actress Kriti Sanon is happy to be part of the "Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe" song of the film "Stree". She says she accepted it because of the iconic line and the interesting twist to it. 

The story of the film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, revolves around a ghost and a few people around her. Presented by Dinesh Vijan and a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios, "Stree" will release on August 31. 

"When Dinoo shared the idea of the song with me I instantly agreed to be a part of the music video. 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' is an iconic line, an interesting song with an even better video," Kriti said in a statement to IANS. 

"I had a really great time shooting with Raj and Badshah. I loved the quirky choreography done by Ruel. Its a very different form for me -- Dancehall with a mix of hip hop, locking popping and a lot more. I hope everyone enjoy the song as much as we did while shooting it," she added. 

Kriti launched the song on Thursday here in the presence of Rajkummar and Vijan. 

Kriti SanonAao Kabhi Haveli PeKriti Sanon moviesKriti Sanon songsStree movie

