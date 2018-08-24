हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rafta Rafta Medley

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Rafta Rafta Medley featuring Salman Khan, Rekha and Dharmendra will make you groove - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se have unveiled the Rafta Rafta Medley featuring Salman Khan, Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha.

Salman and Dharma Paa's swag will make your jaw drop while Rekha and Sonakshi's dance moves will make you groove.

The Medley has slices of a number of classic numbers including Salaam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan, O Mere Sona Re and Main Jat Yamla Pagla.

Take a look at the video here:

The Medley has been sung by  Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha, Vishal Mishra, Jordi Patel, Disha Sharma and Akash Ojha.

The film is the third instalment of the franchise which began with Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011. Directed by Samir Karnik, the film minted over Rs 150 crores at the Box Office. The trio returned with the second instalment Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 directed by Sangeeth Sivan in 2013 but it turned out to be a dud. 
The film directed by Navaniat Singh and written by Dheeraj Rattan is slated to hit theatres on August 31.

