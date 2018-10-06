हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
billionaire

Yo Yo Honey Singh's dance song 'Billionaire' sets YouTube on fire, becomes top trend - Watch

'Baazaar' is written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh.

Yo Yo Honey Singh&#039;s dance song &#039;Billionaire&#039; sets YouTube on fire, becomes top trend - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Popular desi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's latest number 'Billionaire' from the movie 'Baazaar' has set the YouTube on fire. The song features Saif Ali Khan, debutant Rohan Mehra and gorgeous beauty Elli AvrRam. The peppy party song stands on Number 2 spot on YouTube trending list.

Popular desi rapper-singer and sung the song and composed music as well. The Hook Line singer is Singhsta while female part is crooned by Simar Kaur.

Watch it now:

'Baazaar' is written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. It has been directed by Gauravv K Chawla. Nikkhil took to his Twitter handle and shared the release date. The film is hit the screens on October 26, 2018.

'Baazaar' features Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte in lead roles while Rohan Mehra makes his debut with this film. He is veteran actor Vinod Mehra's son.

The drama is set in the backdrop of money, power and business. It will show how relationships change and is largely based on the Stock market gamble.

 

Tags:
billionaireSaif Ali KhanYo Yo Honey SinghElli AvrRamBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close