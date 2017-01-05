Zaalima from 'Raees' is the LOVE ANTHEM of 2017; Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira's chemistry will surprise you!

New Delhi: After teasing small dialogue videos on social media handles, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zaalima' song is out and looks gorgeous! The 'Raees' song features Pakistani actress Mahira and SRK in his full romantic avatar, which we thought was missing from the gangster flick.

But with 'Zaalima' we can be sure that SRK and romance go hand-in-hand (think about his patent arms wide open pose). The beautifully picturised song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

'Raees' has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and will hit the screens on January 25, 2017, clashing with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'.

So, without wasting any time, just watch the 'Zaalima' song below: