Zayn Malik teases new music

London: Zayn Malik has dropped a major hint about his new song, which may release later this week.

The 25-year-old singer cleared up his entire Instagram page, which was recently cluttered with various selfies and poems, and shared one new post.

Captioned "04.12.18" features a 15-second clip that promises to explore themes of seduction, love, vengeance, greed, power and more.

It appears the video of the supposed track will be released on April 12.

The video starts off with Zayn looking out across a gorgeous beach landscape, which is then followed by interspersing rushes of shady briefcases, a hook-up and the underworld.

The singer has also changed his bio, which currently reads, "04.12.18".

The song is expected to be a follow-up to Zayn's debut solo album 'Mind of Mine', which came out two years ago.