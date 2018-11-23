Zero: First song titled Mere Naam Tu will take you on a romantic ride—Watch

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Zero' is high on the buzzword ever since King Khan's first look as a dwarf was unveiled. The movie is slated to release on December 21 and with less than a month to go for the release, makers have unveiled the first song from the film. Titled as 'Mere Naam Tu', the song will take you on a romantic ride and will put you in a state of bliss.

The song has been sung by Abhay Jodhapurkar with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. With heart-touching lyrics and blissful music, we are pretty sure this is going to be the new romance anthem!

'Zero' will also have superstar Salman Khan in a cameo role. In the Eid teaser of the film, SRK and Salman's camaraderie won a lot of hearts and fans are eager to see the two big Khans of Bollywood share screen space.

The film has been directed by Aanand L Rai who shared a heartfelt note once the shoot of the film came to an end.

SRK, Anushka and Katrina have earlier shared screen space in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and the film was a super hit. It will indeed be interesting to see the trio working together once again.

'Zero' trailer promised us an emotional ride with SRK playing the happy-go-lucky Bauua Singh, Katrina playing a glamorous actress and Anushka playing a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy.