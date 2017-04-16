close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Zubeen Garg STOPPED from singing Hindi song during Bihu festival! Here's what happened

Popular Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg has several blockbuster songs to his credit. But recently a shocking incident took place involving the 'Ya Ali' singer. According to Hindustan Times.com, Zubeen was stopped midway from singing a Hindi song at Assam's biggest festival—Rongali Bihu.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 15:29
Zubeen Garg STOPPED from singing Hindi song during Bihu festival! Here&#039;s what happened
Pic Courtesy: Zubeen Garg Facebook Account

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg has several blockbuster songs to his credit. But recently a shocking incident took place involving the 'Ya Ali' singer. According to Hindustan Times.com, Zubeen was stopped midway from singing a Hindi song at Assam's biggest festival—Rongali Bihu.

Zubeen reportedly was performing on stage to mark the Bihu celebrations and he had to leave the function in a jiffy when the organisers asked to not sing a Hindi song. He reportedly was stopped midway as he sang 'Dil Tu Hi Bata' from Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3'.

Zubeen Garg to film Hindi directorial next year
MUST READ
Zubeen Garg to film Hindi directorial next year

Bihu marks the Assamese New Year and the entire state is immersed in a festive mood. Such an incident has surely come as a shock to his fans. The report quotes the singer as saying, “You shouldn’t have called me if you wanted me not to sing Hindi songs. I have sung over 16,000 songs in the past 25 years, I don’t care about your restrictions.”

The organisers, however, said that they had an agreement with the singer on sticking just to Assamese songs. The resistance towards singing non-Assamese songs is seen as a measure to stop influence on their culture.

The report further mentions that Zubeen, who is quite popular in the state performed at another festival where he sang songs in Assamese, Hindi and Bengali.

 

TAGS

Zubeen GargBihuRongali BihuAssamese songsHindi songsZubeen Garg SingerBihu Festival

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Kunal Kemmu plays Indra in &#039;Hanuman Da Damdaar&#039;
Movies

Kunal Kemmu plays Indra in 'Hanuman Da Damdaar'

Malayalam film ‘Godha&#039; trailer OUT!
Regional

Malayalam film ‘Godha' trailer OUT!

Noted actor Clifton James dead
People

Noted actor Clifton James dead

Golmaal Again: Tabu finds working with Tusshar Kapoor and Johny Lever a great &#039;treat&#039;!
Movies

Golmaal Again: Tabu finds working with Tusshar Kapoor and J...

I still look at myself as an outsider: Swara Bhaskar
People

I still look at myself as an outsider: Swara Bhaskar

Begum Jaan Day 2 collections: Vidya Balan&#039;s powerful act mints Rs 7 cr!
Movies

Begum Jaan Day 2 collections: Vidya Balan's powerful a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video