Zubeen Garg STOPPED from singing Hindi song during Bihu festival! Here's what happened

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg has several blockbuster songs to his credit. But recently a shocking incident took place involving the 'Ya Ali' singer. According to Hindustan Times.com, Zubeen was stopped midway from singing a Hindi song at Assam's biggest festival—Rongali Bihu.

Zubeen reportedly was performing on stage to mark the Bihu celebrations and he had to leave the function in a jiffy when the organisers asked to not sing a Hindi song. He reportedly was stopped midway as he sang 'Dil Tu Hi Bata' from Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3'.

Bihu marks the Assamese New Year and the entire state is immersed in a festive mood. Such an incident has surely come as a shock to his fans. The report quotes the singer as saying, “You shouldn’t have called me if you wanted me not to sing Hindi songs. I have sung over 16,000 songs in the past 25 years, I don’t care about your restrictions.”

The organisers, however, said that they had an agreement with the singer on sticking just to Assamese songs. The resistance towards singing non-Assamese songs is seen as a measure to stop influence on their culture.

The report further mentions that Zubeen, who is quite popular in the state performed at another festival where he sang songs in Assamese, Hindi and Bengali.