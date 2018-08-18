हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muzaffarpur case

Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal: Main accused Brajesh Thakur fears 'threat to life'

Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, on Saturday said there was a threat to his life as he was currently lodged in jail along with Maoist rebels.

Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal: Main accused Brajesh Thakur fears &#039;threat to life&#039;
ANI photo

Patna: Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, on Saturday said there was a threat to his life as he was currently lodged in jail along with Maoist rebels.

"I strongly fear threat to my life in the jail," Thakur informed the local court when he was produced before it via video conference and its intervention. 

But the court has refused to intervene saying it was the jail`s matter. 

Thakur has been lodged in the Muzaffarpur Central Jail since June 2. 

He was shifted to the prisoners ward from the hospital ward this week. 

The Muzaffarpur case came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. 

The CBI is probing the case. 

Tags:
Muzaffarpur caseMain accused Brajesh Thakur fears 'threat to life'

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close