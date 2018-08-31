हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nagaland

After Kerala, floods wreaks havoc in Nagaland; 12 dead, 3,000 families displaced

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio has sought help from the Centre and the countrymen in helping those affected by floods and landslides. 

Image Credit: Twitter/Nagaland CM

(Reported by Pooja Mehta) 

KOHIMA: After the southern state of Kerala, Nagaland is experiencing landslides and floods owing to the incessant heavy rainfall in the past one week, which has led to the death of at least 12 people.

The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, tweeted seeking help - with a video showing the damage that is caused in Nagaland due to this rain. 

''Nagaland needs your help. Incessant rain has caused floods & landslides in several parts of the state & have affected many,'' he said in the tweet.

Responding to his tweet, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured him that NDRF teams were being sent to the state to provide relief. 

The CM later also posted an update and shared the bank details for the relief fund.

According to the latest report by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 3000 families have been displaced in about 400 villages in Nagaland.

