BJP set to win big in Tripura; consolidate its position in Nagaland, Meghalaya: Exit polls

New Delhi: In a big boost to the Narendra Modi-powered BJP, two exit polls on Tuesday predicted that the saffron party will win big in the northeastern state of Tripura.

According to the exit polls, the BJP will comfortably dethrone the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government from power, ending 25-years of its rule in the state.

Further, the BJP is also expected to consolidate its position in two other northeastern states - Meghalaya and Nagaland – which too went to polls recently, the exit polls suggested.

Tripura

The JanKiBaat-NewsX predicted that the BJP-IPFT alliance in Tripura will win between 35-45 seats with a vote share of 51 percent.

While another exit poll by AxisMyIndia gave 44-50 seats to the BJP-IPFT combine with a vote share of 49 percent and others may get 0-3 seats with a vote share of 11 percent.

The ruling Left Front in Tripura is likely to get between 14-23 seats with a vote share of 45-46 percent, while AxisMyIndia poll predicted the Left to win 9-15 seats with a vote share of 40 percent.

The CVoter Exit Poll predicted a close finish in Tripura, with the CPI-M likely to get 26 to 34 seats with 44.3 percent vote share, the BJP and its allies 24 to 32 seats with a vote share of 42.8 percent.

CVoter Exit Poll said that the Congress may win only 0-2 seats with a vote share of 7.2 percent.

Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, where the Congress is in power, the JanKiBaat-NewsX exit poll predicted that the National People's Party (NPP) is set to gain with 23-27 seats while the BJP will get 8-12 seats.

The vote share of NPP and BJP would be around 39 and 12 percent respectively, it said.

The Congress is predicted to win 13-17 seats with a vote share of 21 percent and others are likely to get 2 to 6 seats.

Meanwhile, the CVoter exit poll predicted a close finish in Meghalaya, with the Congress likely to get 13-19 seats and the NPP 17 to 23 seats, with vote shares of 36.5 and 29.4 percent respectively.

The BJP in Meghalaya is likely to get 4-8 seats with a vote share of 16.6 percent, the CVoter exit poll suggested. The UDP-HSPDP is likely to bag 8-12 seats and 8.8 percent vote share, while others may get 5-9 seats and a vote share of 8.7 percent, the poll said.

Nagaland

In Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP alliance is likely to storm the ruling NPF bastion as it is predicted to win 27-32 seats with a vote share of 48 percent, against NPF's 20-25 seats and a vote share of 42 percent, according to the JanKiBaat-NewsX exit poll.

The Congress in Nagaland is likely to get 0-2 seats with a vote share of 4.4 percent and others are likely to get 5-7 seats with a vote share of 5-6 percent.

In Nagaland, the Cvoter exit poll predicted a victory for the NDPP-BJP which is likely to get 25-31 seats with 38.4 per cent vote share and the NPF likely to bag 19-25 seats with a vote share of 27.1 percent.

The Congress in Nagaland is set to lose a lot with the poll predicting 0-4 seats with a vote share of 19.7 percent, while others may get 6-10 seats with a vote share of 14.8 percent, according to Cvoter.

Each of the three states has a 60-member assembly and a party would need 31 seats to get a clear majority.

The results for the three states would be out on March 3.

While Tripura went to polls last Sunday last, voting was held in Meghalaya and Nagaland today.

(With PTI inputs)