Nagaland Assembly election results 2018 Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee News

KOHIMA: All eyes are set on Nagaland Assembly election results, counting of which is being held today. Who'll be voted to power now? Will the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance be voted to power? Or will the Naga People's Front (NPF) win?



A heavy layer of security has been deployed outside the counting centre. Early elections trends will begin by 9 am. A sense of which party and candidates are heading for victory will start post noon.

Former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has already been declared the winner uncontested in the Northern Angami II constituency. His newly formed party, the NDPP, made a number of gains in the run-up to the polls, with a number of defections from the NPF. The BJP too managed to strengthen its profile by absorbing a number of independents and Congress leaders.



Just before the elections, the BJP broke ties with the National People's Party (NPF), with whom it has shared power all these years. NPF leader and Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang were in different political cliques within their own party while Rio was still a member of the NPF.