Nagaland Assembly elections 2018 results: It’s BJP-NDPP combine vs NPF

Nagaland Assembly elections witnessed a troubled beginning with as many as 11 political parties deciding that they would neither issue party tickets nor file nominations for polling that was held on February 27. The parties had demanded an early solution to the seven-decade-old Naga insurgency issue before the elections.

However, when the polling was conducted, Nagaland witnessed a brisk turnout of 75 per cent, which was more than 90 per cent in 2013. Re-polling was conducted in 13 constituencies, including Tamlu, Peren, Kohima Town, Chizami, Phek, Meluri, Tizit, Pungro-Kiphire and Llongkhim-Chare. Around 73 per cent voter turnout was reported in the re-polling.

If the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine wins the elections, the BJP would successfully manoeuvre itself back into power from one alliance to the next.

Former Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has already been declared the winner uncontested in the Northern Angami II constituency. His newly formed party, the NDPP, made a number of gains in the run-up to the polls, with a number of defections from the NPF. The BJP too managed to strengthen its profile by absorbing a number of independents and Congress leaders.

The CVoter exit poll also sees a similar result, with 25-31 seats for the NDPP-BJP, 19-25 for NPF, 0-4 for Congress and 6-10 for others. The JanKiBaat-NewsX exit poll predicts 27-32 seats for the NDPP-BJP combine, 20-25 for the NPF, 0-2 for Congress and 5-7 for others.