Nagaland Assembly elections 2018: State EC orders re-polling in 11 booths across 9 constituencies

KOHIMA: The State Election Commission on Friday ordered re-polling in 11 booths across nine constituencies for the Nagaland State Assembly elections.

The announcement was made by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland.

The nine constituencies, where the re-polling is to be held, are Tamlu, Peren, Kohima Town, Chizami, Phek, Meluri, Tizit, Pungro-Kiphire and Llongkhim-Chare.

The election for 59 seats of the 60-member state assembly was held on February 27.

However, in the wee hours of the polling day, a bomb blast happened at a polling station in Tizit, injuring one person.

The results of the polls will be declared on March 3.

The voting in northeast State Assembly elections concluded with Nagaland recording 75 per cent voters turnout.

The polling in Nagaland was marred by reports of a clash in Zunheboto district between supporters of the ruling Naga People's Front and the BJP.

In 2013, the voter turnout in Nagaland was more than 90 per cent.

In Nagaland, the BJP's hope hinges on its alliance partner NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) of Neiphiu Rio which is contesting 40 seats. The BJP is fighting 20.

The Congress, which has given three chief ministers to Nagaland, is contesting only 18 seats, two less than the BJP.

NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency.

The election process in Nagaland started on a difficult note.

In view of no-election diktat from the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations advocating "solution (to the Naga political issue) before the election", political parties initially kept away from poll.

Though filing of nominations started on January 31, the first batch of 22 contestants filed their nominations only on the penultimate day on February 6. The last day saw a heavy rush of nominees filing papers.

