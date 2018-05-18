Nagaland Board Class 10 Results 2018 announced on nbsenagaland.com, Vivotsonuo Sorhie tops

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) released the results of HSLC Class 10 on May 18, Friday. Once declared, the students will be able to check their results by visiting the board's official website at nbsenagaland.com.

Vivotsonuo Sorhie has topped the HSLC Class 10 examination scoring 98.33 percent. While Sherry Jindal and Raj Paul stood jointly second securing 97.83 per cent, Leishembi Ng Lyting bagged the third position with 97.50 per cent.

The results will also be available on two other websites - examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

A total number of 21715 students appeared in the examination out of which 11,278 were girls and 10869 were boys.

Around 14335 students have passed the examination and the pass percentage is 66.01.

Steps to check your NBSE Class 10th results 2018:

1. Go to the official website - nbsenagaland.com

2. Go to the Results section

3. Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

5. Click on Submit

The NBSE was set up through an Act by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and received the assent of the Governor on the 15th of November 1973.

It started functioning from the 1st October 1974, and in March 1975, the Board held its first High School Leaving Certificate Examination at 6 (six) centres, for 2008 (two thousand and eight) candidates.

In trying to emerge with her own identity, a series of workshops, seminars, trainings, study tour were organized. Subsequently, the state level curriculum committee held its first meeting on the 30th March 1978 which led to a series of workshops to bring out our independent curriculum. The new curriculum, shaped after the needs of the state, was approved by the Government on the 12th April 1979. Text books written or selected in accordance with the newly framed curriculum were put into use for classes 9 and 10 from 1981 and 1982 respectively.