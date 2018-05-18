Nagaland Board HLLSC Class 12 results 2018 declared at nbsenagaland.com, here are the toppers

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared HLLSC Class 12 results 2018 on May 18, Friday. The students will now be able to check their results by visiting the board's official website at nbsenagaland.com.

Benrithung L Jungio and Cynthia Zeuzeule have jointly topped the HLLSC Class 12 examination from arts stream with 91.40 per cent. While Marina Yashmin has scored the highest percentage of 97.20 from the commerce stream, Virienuo Emilla Solo has secured the first position from science stream with 91.60 per cent.

The results will also be available on two other websites - examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

A total number of 11339 students appeared in the examination from the arts stream out of which 6108 were girls and 5231 were boys. Around 8325 students have passed the examination from arts stream and the pass percentage is 73.42.

Nearly 1360 students appeared in the examination from the commerce stream out of which 486 were girls and 874 were boys. A total of 1003 students have passed the examination and the pass percentage is 73.75.

As many as 2582 students appeared in the examination from the science stream out of which 1280 were girls and 1419 were boys. Nearly 2179 students have passed the examination and the pass percentage is 84.39.

Steps to check your NBSE Class 10th results 2018:

1. Go to the official website - nbsenagaland.com

2. Go to the Results section

3. Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

5. Click on Submit

The NBSE was set up through an Act by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and received the assent of the Governor on the 15th of November 1973.

It started functioning from the 1st October 1974, and in March 1975, the Board held its first High School Leaving Certificate Examination at 6 (six) centres, for 2008 (two thousand and eight) candidates.

In trying to emerge with her own identity, a series of workshops, seminars, training, study tour were organized. Subsequently, the state level curriculum committee held its first meeting on the 30th March 1978 which led to a series of workshops to bring out our independent curriculum. The new curriculum, shaped after the needs of the state, was approved by the Government on the 12th April 1979. Textbooks are written or selected in accordance with the newly framed curriculum were put into use for classes 9 and 10 from 1981 and 1982 respectively.