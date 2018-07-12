हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhishek Sharma

National-level boxer drowns in canal in UP's Muzaffarnagar, body recovered

Muzaffarnagar: The body of a national-level boxer who had drowned in the Ganga canal in Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday has been recovered, police said on Thursday. Abhishek Sharma, 21, had come to Khatoli town from Muzaffarnagar to bath but drowned in the canal. His body was recovered on Wednesday evening after a search by divers, they said.

Sharma's family said he was a national-level boxer and would have participated in a tournament in Allahabad on July 20.

According to the  Indian Boxing Federation, the men and women boxers between the 19 to 40 years of age are categorised as Senior (Elite), those between the 17 to 18 years are categorised as Junior (Youth) while boxers between 12 to 16 years are Sub-Junior (Junior).

The weight classifications are as follows: Men’s Senior (Elite) and Junior: 10 weight categories 46- 49 Kg, 52 Kg, 56 Kg, 60 Kg, 64 Kg, 69 Kg, 75 Kg, 81 Kg, 91 Kg and +91 Kg.

Women’s Senior (Elite) and Junior, too, have 10 weight categories as follows: Light Fly 45-48 Kg, Fly 51 Kg, Bantam 54 Kg, Feather 57 Kg, Light 60 Kg, Light Welter 64 Kg, Welter 69 Kg, Middle 75 Kg, Heavy 81Kg and Super Heavy +81 Kg.

Men’s Senior (Elite) and Junior boys competitions bouts shall consist of three rounds of three minutes each. Women’s Senior (Elite) and Junior Girls competitions bouts shall consist of four rounds of two minutes each while Sub-Junior Boys and Girls competitions have bouts consisting of three rounds of two minutes each.

