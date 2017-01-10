2017 Detroit auto show: Key facts
New Delhi: The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is an annual auto show held in Detroit, Michigan, usually in the month of January.
As always, the Detroit auto show has a diverse lineup of vehicles this year too starting from hot-selling SUV's to top-selling cars in the U.S.
This year, the show will run from January 9 to January 22 giving people an opportunity to view the best from the world of automobiles.
Here's a snapshot of the auto show:
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen intoduced the new Tiguan at the auto show on January 9th.
Mercedes-Benz E-class Coupe makes its way
Mercedes announced the debut of its all new E-class Coupe at the auto show which stole a number of hearts.
Toyota Camry
Toyota unveiled the swanky Camry 2018 at the auto show.
There will be a number of other vehicles too which will make their debut at the auto show in the forthcoming days.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Why is there no action being taken against Imam who issued fatwa against PM Modi?
- Rapid increase in number of diabetes cases in India - Report
- Why is there no action being taken against Imam who issued fatwa against PM Modi? - Part II
- Mulayam Singh Yadav denies any tiff within Samajwadi party
- There is no rift between me and Akhilesh, says Mulayam Singh Yadav
- Maharashtra Municipal Elections Results: As it happened
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ inching closer to Rs 350 crore mark, creates HISTORY
- Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson bludgeons poor Bangladesh bowlers — VIDEO
- ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli still second in batsmen charts; Ashwin-Jadeja top bowlers' standings
- Gautam Gambhir endorses fan's thoughts slamming Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP