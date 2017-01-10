2017 Detroit auto show: Key facts

New Delhi: The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is an annual auto show held in Detroit, Michigan, usually in the month of January.

As always, the Detroit auto show has a diverse lineup of vehicles this year too starting from hot-selling SUV's to top-selling cars in the U.S.

This year, the show will run from January 9 to January 22 giving people an opportunity to view the best from the world of automobiles.

Here's a snapshot of the auto show:

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen intoduced the new Tiguan at the auto show on January 9th.

Mercedes-Benz E-class Coupe makes its way

Mercedes announced the debut of its all new E-class Coupe at the auto show which stole a number of hearts.

Toyota Camry

Toyota unveiled the swanky Camry 2018 at the auto show.

There will be a number of other vehicles too which will make their debut at the auto show in the forthcoming days.