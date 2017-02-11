4 arrested after Ferozepur shootout
IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 11:26
Chandigarh: Four gangsters were arrsted on Saturday after a shootout with a Punjab Police team in Ferozepur district, an officer said.
Around 100 rounds were fired by both sides before the police team nabbed the gangsters on the outskirts of Makhu town, 210 km from here, following a tip-off.
The police was tracking gangsters in the area following an incident of firing in the air outside a polling station in Guru Har Sahai town on February 4 when voting for the assembly elections was underway.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 11:26
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Near Escape! Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim almost took a blunder DRS call – WATCH
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu