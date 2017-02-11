close
4 arrested after Ferozepur shootout

IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 11:26

Chandigarh: Four gangsters were arrsted on Saturday after a shootout with a Punjab Police team in Ferozepur district, an officer said.

Around 100 rounds were fired by both sides before the police team nabbed the gangsters on the outskirts of Makhu town, 210 km from here, following a tip-off.

The police was tracking gangsters in the area following an incident of firing in the air outside a polling station in Guru Har Sahai town on February 4 when voting for the assembly elections was underway.

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 11:26

