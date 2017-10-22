Aditya Pancholi gets extortion calls; caller gives bank details

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Pancholi on Saturday complained to the Versova Police that he has been receiving extortion calls from an unknown person. The actor alleged that the caller has been demanding Rs 25 lakh from him.

Police have registered a case and initiated the probe.

Pancholi reportedly stated in his complaint that a person named Munna Pujari has been calling and texting him since October 18.

According to Pancholi, the suspect has also given him a bank account number to transfer money.