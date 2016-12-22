close
Amateur video captures Colombian cargo plane crash – Watch

By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 14:12
Bogota: A video has surfaced on social media showing an aircraft nearly hitting a group of plane watchers as it struggled to gain altitude, then careening to one side and exploding as it hit the ground.

The Colombian cargo plane crashed three minutes after taking off in the east of the country on Tuesday evening, killing five crew members and critically injuring another.

The sole survivor, a flight technician, is in a hospital.

The dead include the pilot, co-pilot, flight engineer and dispatcher.

The Boeing 727, operated by the Colombian carrier Aerosucre, was bound for Bogota from Puerto Carreno, near the Venezuelan border.

It crashed at 5:23 pm local time (2323 GMT) 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the German Olano Airport, the authority said in a statement.

Watch the video here:

First Published: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 14:12

