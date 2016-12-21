Deadly blasts rock a fireworks market in Mexico leaving 31 dead - WATCH
Mexico City: A video of explosions, which ripped through a fireworks market in Mexico on Tuesday claiming at least 31 lives, has now come to fore.
The blasts that took place in Tultepec, about 40 km north of Mexico City, left over 70 people seriously injured.
Eruviel Avila, Governor of the State of Mexico, had earlier said at a press conference that 26 people died at the scene of the incident and that three others later died in hospitals where the wounded are being treated. Two more succumbed to death on Wednesday.
The incident occurred just before 3 pm at the San Pablito fireworks market, where Civil Protection, fire department and federal agents are now working to extinguish the blaze and rescue victims.
Avila said that three children who have suffered serious burns will be transferred to a hospital in Texas, US. He added that the Attorney General of Mexico will investigate the case as it is related to Mexico's Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH :Explosion in a fireworks market in Mexico City,26 people have been killed (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/N3F8MZyHL8
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016
