Arun Jaitley releases BJP's poll manifesto for Uttarakhand
Dehradun: Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Saturday released the party`s manifesto -- `Vision Document` -- for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls.
Pointing out that the BJP had a special connect with the hill state as it was formed when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, the Minister rued how the Congress rule had slowed the development of the state.
"We as a party are committed to the all-round development of the state and are hopeful that the people of the state will give the BJP a chance to form the government again and take the state to the position it deserves," the Union Minister stated.
Pointing out that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was of fast development, the Finance Minister said development in the hill state had suffered due to political instability.
Giving details about the `Vision Document` which is the party`s manifesto for the state assembly polls, Jaitley said it was made after much deliberation and keeping in mind clean and progressive governance.
"We aim to bring governance to the last man," he said, adding that since the state was bestowed with best natural resources, good governance can spur development.
The state will go to polls on February 16.
