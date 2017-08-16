Arunachal Pradesh: 21 students, teacher injured in bridge collapse

Itanagar: Twenty one students and a schoolteacher were injured, some of them critically, when a suspension bridge collapsed in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Jamupani in Desali circle in Lower Dibang Valley district.

"Eleven injured were flown by an Indian Air Force helicopter to Dibrugarh in Assam for treatment," the official said. The remaining victims were sent by road to Dibrugarh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu ordered an inquiry into the incident and monetary relief for the injured.