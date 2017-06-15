close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Blast in Manipur, one Assam Rifles trooper dies

All the five personnel injured in the blast were airlifted to the military hospital at Leimakhong near Imphal, where one of the injured personnel died.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 16:40

Imphal: One Assam Rifles trooper was killed and four others were wounded on Thursday when militants ambushed the para-military force patrol in Manipur`s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has condemned the "dastardly act", and told the IANS that the attackers will be hunted and brought to justice.

Police sources said that the Assam Rifles personnel had gone out for patrolling. They had returned to their camp at Kasom post near Hundung in the district when they were attacked with a remote control bomb blast.

All the five personnel injured in the blast were airlifted to the military hospital at Leimakhong near Imphal, where one of the injured personnel died.

TAGS

AssamImphalMyanmarN.Biren SinghAssam RiflesManipur

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Russian cargo craft &#039;Progress 67&#039; successfully docks with International Space Station!
Space

Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' successfully do...

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video