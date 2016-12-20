Chandigarh municipal elections results: BJP-SAD alliance scripts history; PM Narendra Modi attributes victory to 'good governance'

New Delhi: BJP-SAD alliance scripted history as results of Chandigarh municipal elections results were declared on Tuesday.

BJP won in 20 wards out of 26, its ally SAD bagged one.

Biggest victory ever

Today's result is the biggest ever victory for any single political party in the body since its inception in 1996.

Congress and Independents

Four wards fell in the kitty of Congress and one ward was won by an Independent in the elections held on Sunday.

PM attributes victory to 'good governance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed the victory of Akali Dal-BJP combine in Chandigarh municipal polls to "good governance" and thanked people and workers of the two parties for it.

"Thank you to the people of Chandigarh for supporting @BJP4India & @Akali_Dal_. This shows the importance people attach to good governance," he tweeted.

"Congratulations to BJP & Akali Dal Karyakartas for working with remarkable determination on the ground and serving people. @BJP4Chandigarh," Modi said.

Congratulations to BJP & Akali Dal Karyakartas for working with remarkable determination on the ground and serving people. @BJP4Chandigarh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2016

Thank you to the people of Chandigarh for supporting @BJP4India & @Akali_Dal_. This shows the importance people attach to good governance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2016

Akali Dal and BJP got a shot in the arm ahead of Punjab assembly polls as the alliance defeated Congress in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections in which demonetisation had emerged as a key issue.