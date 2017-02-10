EC orders transfer of IGs, DIGs in poll-bound UP

New Delhi: The Election Commission today ordered the transfer of the Excise Commissioner, two IGs, as many DIGs, four district magistrates and six SPs in poll- bound Uttar Pradesh.

The EC order said Excise Commissioner Bhav Nath Singh be immediately transferred and replaced with Mritunjay Kumar Narayan.

The EC ordered the state government to transfer police officers and bureaucrats based on complaints and other inputs if it feels that they can disturb the level playing field in elections and not up to the tasks cut out to them.

It also transferred out IG, Bareilly Vijay Singh Meena and replaced him with Vijay Prakash. Similarly, Varanasi IG Suvendra Kumar Bhagat has also been transferred out to be replaced by Aseem Kumar Arun.

The DIGs of Gorakhpur and Azamgarh ranges have also been ordered out of their current postings.

The district magistrates, who are also district electoral officers during elections, of Bahraich, Kannauj, Deoria and Sonebhadra have been transferred.

The superintendents of police of Hardoi, Ghazipur, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Pilibhit and Bahraich have also been transferred by the Commission.