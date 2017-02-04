EC seeks response of AIADMK on Sasikala Natrajan's appointment as party general secretary
New Delhi:The Election Commission has sought the response of AIADMK on a complaint filed by sacked leader Sasikala Pushpa against the election of V K Sasikala as party General Secretary.
Sasikala Pushpa had filed a complaint that the election was not as per procedure, official sources in the poll panel said here.
Without sharing much details, the sources said the party has been asked to respond to the complaint but there is no timeline as it is not a 'notice'.
Pushpa had told the Commission that the elevation of Sasikala as the general secretary of the party was carried out in an "undemocratic manner".
V K Sasikala has been Jayalalithaa's closest aide since the 1980s. She has been taking care of party affairs, although she never held any formal position in the AIADMK before Jayalalithaa's death.
