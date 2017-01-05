IIT Roorkee releases GATE 2017 Admit Cards, download here

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R), the oldest Technical Institution of Asia, on Thursday released the admit cards of the candidates who have applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 exam.

The GATE is the entrance examination for admissions to post-graduate courses in IITs, IISc, Universities, Laboratories and various other institutes in India.

Those who have applied for GATE 2017 can download the admit card by clicking here: http://appsgate.iitr.ac.in/

IIT Roorkee received over 9.23 lakh applications for GATE 2017.

Steps to download GATE 2017 admit card:

Open http://appsgate.iitr.ac.in/

Enter Enrollment ID sent during registration or Email Address used during registration in the space given under `Enrollment ID/Email Address`

Enter your GOAPS password

Fill Captcha

Click on Submit

The Admit Card has to be brought to the test center along with at least one original and valid photo identification, whose details were entered by candidates while filling the application.

The exam is scheduled to take place on February 04, 05, 11 and 12 across selected cities in India as well as at International Centers.

GATE is jointly administered by IISc and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee).