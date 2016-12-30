JEE Main 2017: CBSE extends last date for online submission of application form to January 16

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for online submission of application form of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2017 up to January 16.

Earlier January 2 was the last date for online submission of the application form.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India has notified following two changes in the JEE pattern for 2017.

For the candidates to qualify for the admission in the IITs/NITs/IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Advanced)/JEE(Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75 percent marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST students the qualifying marks would be 65 percent in the 12th class examination.JEE (Advanced)/JEE(Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75 percent marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST students the qualifying marks would be 65 percent in the 12th class examination.

The 5th Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2017 will be conducted on 02/04/2017 (Sunday) by the JEE Apex Board for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programmes in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions etc.

The States of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Nagaland and Odisha have joined JEE (Main) system. Therefore, the candidates seeking admission to the institutions in these states, which were earlier admitting based on their State level examination, are also advised to fill in the JEE (Main) -2017 application form online.

The JEE (Main) will also be an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), which the candidate has to take if he/she is aspiring for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IITs/ISM Dhanbad. The candidates are advised to see the JEE (Advanced) website www.jeeadv.ac.in for information related to JEE (Advanced).

The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through JEE (Main) website www.jeemain.nic.in. The online application process started from 01st December, 2016 onwards.