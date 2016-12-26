SSC CHSL exam 2016: Admit cards released, download from sscnr.net.in

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission Northern Region (SSCNR) has released the admit cards of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2016.

The exams will commence on January 07 and end on February 05.

Candidates can download their admit cards at sscnr.net.in.

How to download SSC NR CHSL admit cards 2016:

Log on to sscnr.net.in

Click on the notification saying “Know your CHSL – 2016’s examination venue details. Admission certificate will be issued shortly”

If you know your registration ID, enter the ID and date of birth and click on “Search Status”

If you do not know your registration number, enter your name and date of birth

Download your admit card

It is mandatory for candidates to bring a print out of their admit card as well as a valid ID proof, a passport sized photograph to the examination hall.