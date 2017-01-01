UPSC NDA, NA exams 2017: Registration process to start from Jan 18

New Delhi: The registration process for NDA (National Defence Academy) and NA (Naval Academy) exams will commence from January 18.

The exam is being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for admission into army, navy and air force wings of the NDA.

Candidates can apply for the exams at www.upsc.nic.in

The exam will be held on April 23 and the courses will start from July 2.

Educational qualification:

NDA: Candidates interested in applying for the academy need to have cleared Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board/university.

Air Force and Naval Wings: Candidates need to have cleared Class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board/university with physics and mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Applicants currently enrolled in Class 12 are also eligible to appear for the examination.

Selection procedure:

The selection will be done in two stages based on Psychological Aptitude Test and Intelligence Test. Applicants who clear both the stages will have to submit all original academic certificates to the selection board committee.

About UPSC:

The Union Public Service Commission works under the government to recruit staff for various ministries and departments.