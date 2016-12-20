UPTET Paper 1 and 2 exams 2016: Answer key likely to be released on Dec 27
The final answer keys of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) recruitment examination 2017 is likely to be released on December 27.
Candidates can download the final answer keys for papers one and two by following the steps listed below as and when they are released online.
Follow these steps to download the UPTET Paper 1 and 2 answer key 2016:
- Log on to the official website of the examination board, which is www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in
- On the home page, there will be a link saying 'Click here for U.P.T.E.T. 2016 online application'
- A new page will open where you can click on the link for the answer key download.
- The keys will open in a PDF format. Download the PDF to your computer and save a copy.
- Candidates are advised to take a print out of the downloaded sheet for their reference.
The UPTET exam was conducted across the Uttar Pradesh on December 19, in two sessions.
While the first batch exam was held from 10:00 am and went on till 12:30 pm, the second batch exam was held from 2:30 pm and went on till 5:00 pm.
The first batch exam was for those candidates who had applied for teacher roles of Class 6 to 8. The second batch exam was for those candidates who had applied for teacher roles of Class 1 to 5.
About UPTET:
Teacher Eligibility Test known as TET is an Indian entrance examination for teachers. The test is mandatory for getting teaching jobs in government schools from Class 1 to Class 8. Paper 1 is meant for teachers opting for Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper 2 for Class 6 to Class 8. It is conducted by both Central government and State governments in India. This year Uttar Pradesh Board released notification for the TET 2016.
