close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

FULL SPEECH VIDEO: Public chants 'Modi, Modi'as PM Narendra Modi addresses massive crowd in Dehradun

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 14:39
FULL SPEECH VIDEO: Public chants &#039;Modi, Modi&#039;as PM Narendra Modi addresses massive crowd in Dehradun

Dehradun: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a Parivartan Rally in Dehradun of Uttarakhand.

A huge crowd showed up to attend PM Modi's rally.

Here is the FULL VIDEO of his speech:-

PM Narendra Modi addressed the crowd after inaugurating the Char Dham highway development programme in Dehradun.

"Char Dham highway project will lead to creation of over 900 km of roads. Connectivity and tourism will get a strong boost through the project," the Prime Minister said.

First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 13:38

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.