FULL SPEECH VIDEO: Public chants 'Modi, Modi'as PM Narendra Modi addresses massive crowd in Dehradun
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 14:39
Dehradun: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a Parivartan Rally in Dehradun of Uttarakhand.
A huge crowd showed up to attend PM Modi's rally.
Here is the FULL VIDEO of his speech:-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the crowd after inaugurating the Char Dham highway development programme in Dehradun.
"Char Dham highway project will lead to creation of over 900 km of roads. Connectivity and tourism will get a strong boost through the project," the Prime Minister said.
First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 13:38
