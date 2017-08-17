IGNOU to train Tripura teachers in elementary education

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today signed an agreement with the Tripura government for training 11,884 elementary level teachers from the state.

The agreement confirms training to teachers through the varsity's two-year diploma in Elementary Education programme, for those who possess the qualifications stipulated as per the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms and are working in government or its recognised primary/elementary schools, a release said.

Both IGNOU and Tripura will develop a context-specific block on elementary education in the state. The objective of the block is to familiarise all enrolled teachers with dimensions of elementary education, it said.

"The training shall be conducted in a phased manner, enrolling only one hundred students per programme study centre," Poonam Bhushan, coordinator for the programme, said.

