close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IGNOU to train Tripura teachers in elementary education

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today signed an agreement with the Tripura government for training 11,884 elementary level teachers from the state.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 21:17

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today signed an agreement with the Tripura government for training 11,884 elementary level teachers from the state.

The agreement confirms training to teachers through the varsity's two-year diploma in Elementary Education programme, for those who possess the qualifications stipulated as per the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms and are working in government or its recognised primary/elementary schools, a release said.

Both IGNOU and Tripura will develop a context-specific block on elementary education in the state. The objective of the block is to familiarise all enrolled teachers with dimensions of elementary education, it said.

"The training shall be conducted in a phased manner, enrolling only one hundred students per programme study centre," Poonam Bhushan, coordinator for the programme, said.

The ASDMA said 31.55 lakh people are affected at present in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts.

TAGS

IGNOUIndira Gandhi National Open UniversityNCTETripura governmentNational Council for Teacher Education

From Zee News

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh
India

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day vi...

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in Kodaikanal
India

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in K...

Watch: &#039;A good politician makes sacrifices,&#039; says Dr Chandra at India-ASEAN Youth Summit 2017
India

Watch: 'A good politician makes sacrifices,' says...

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collapse | Watch video
India

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collaps...

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan
India

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-law
MumbaiIndia

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-l...

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parents
Goa

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parent...

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to victims
World

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to...

North Korea media grade South`s Moon a `fail`
WorldAsia

North Korea media grade South`s Moon a `fail`

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video