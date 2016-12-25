close
Amid tension along India-Pakistan border, PM Narendra Modi wishes Nawaz Sharif on birthday

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 09:58
New Delhi: Amid heightened tension along Indo-Pak border due to repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted his Pakistan counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.

"Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Sharif turned 67 on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Sharif even though the two countries have been witnessing a severe chill in their relations because of repeated terror attacks in India emanating from Pakistan.

Last year

Last year on this day, PM Modi had made a huge gesture by travelling to Lahore on an unscheduled visit to wish Sharif personally and attend the marriage ceremony of his kin.

Pathankot terror attack

However, the warmth in the bilateral ties witnessed at that time evaporated after terror attack on the airbase in Pathankot on January 1 this year. Since then the relations have just been sliding as tensions escalated. 

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 09:29

