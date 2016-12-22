BJP MP Poonam Mahajan takes over as Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President

New Delhi: Poonam Mahajan, BJP MP from Mumbai, has taken over as head of the party's youth wing - Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) -President on Thursday.

After taking the charge from Anurag Thakur in a small function here, Mahajan said her focus would be on attracting youth to the mainstream politics.

In pictures: Young and dynamic leader Smt. @poonam_mahajan taking charge as @BJYM National President at 11, Ashok Road, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/eJNKbAD9t1 — BJP (@BJP4India) December 22, 2016

"Also, I will onvey achievements and programmes of the Bharatiya Janata Party government to the masses," Mahajan added.

"Our Prime Minister is looking forward to reach each and every Indian especially youth, who are agent of change. PM is putting so much efforts and doing so much for this country, so our job will be to reach out the last person and tell him what we are doing. We are lucky to have technology with us," Mahajan told IANS.

Asked about the challenges ahead, Mahajan, the daughter of late party veteran Pramod Mahajan, said: "We are a democracy, different way of thinking, different languages. There will be challenges always. However, it is wonderful experience. It is BJYM where youngsters can take up challenges."

Mahajan added that the BJYM would do maximum programmes to channelise people in believing in the BJP and good work of the government.