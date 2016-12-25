close
Christmas celebrations grip the nation, Midnight mass prayers held pan India—See Pics

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 02:27
Pic courtesy: ANI/Twitter

New Delhi: To celebrate the auspicious day, Christmas, marking the birth of Jesus Christ, each year on December 25 the world is gripped in festive fervour. Similarly, on the Christmas eve, a night before the big day, Midnight mass prayers were held pan India.

According to visuals shared by ANI on Twitter, right from New Delhi to Goa, Kolkata to Dharamshala—people thronged various churches to say their prayers before the lord. The churches across the country have been beautifully decorated and the tradition of singing Christmas carols continues to make this day even more special for kids.

Check out the tweets posted by ANI where Christmas celebrations and Midnight mass prayers were held.

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 02:27

