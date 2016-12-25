Christmas celebrations grip the nation, Midnight mass prayers held pan India—See Pics

New Delhi: To celebrate the auspicious day, Christmas, marking the birth of Jesus Christ, each year on December 25 the world is gripped in festive fervour. Similarly, on the Christmas eve, a night before the big day, Midnight mass prayers were held pan India.

According to visuals shared by ANI on Twitter, right from New Delhi to Goa, Kolkata to Dharamshala—people thronged various churches to say their prayers before the lord. The churches across the country have been beautifully decorated and the tradition of singing Christmas carols continues to make this day even more special for kids.

Check out the tweets posted by ANI where Christmas celebrations and Midnight mass prayers were held.

Himachal Pradesh: Churches in Shimla decorated on #ChristmasEve, children gear up to celebrate the festival tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/phjJ5NabBs — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016

Kerala: On the #ChristmasEve, people attend Christmas Vigil Mass in Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/EUurNU4qUp — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016

On the #ChristmasEve, people attend Christmas Vigil Mass in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/wa9dRCOUQc — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016

People from all walks of life in Dharamshala gather to celebrate #Christmas pic.twitter.com/7xFehXtsty — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016

#Christmas celebrations underway in Delhi, midnight mass prayers being held. pic.twitter.com/i0MpuVZT6s — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016