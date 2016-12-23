close
Earthquake tremors of 4.5 magnitude felt in Andaman Islands

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 12:25
New Delhi: Earthquake tremors of 4.5 magnitude were felt in Andaman Islands on Friday.

According to reports, the tremors were felt around 10:26 am.  

The sea around the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago witnessed 12 earthquakes last year, with almost all measuring 5 and more on the Richter scale.

However, no tsunami alert was issued.

First Published: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 12:22

