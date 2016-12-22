Najeeb Jung's resignation: What's the real reason behind Delhi Lt Governor's exit?

New Delhi: Najeeb Jung on Thursday took everyone by surprise when he quit as Delhi Lt Governor.

In a sudden move, Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday resigned amid a protracted bitter confrontation with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

Reason cited by L-G office

Najeeb Jung says that he would be returning to his first love i.e. academics, according to Lt. Governor's office.

However, people from various circles are raising numerous speculations on his sudden resign.

Noteworthy, Jung had still 1.5 years left in his tenure as L-G of Delhi.

Reportedly, Home Ministry is also taken by surprise over Jung's resign.

Also, slugfest between Jung and Kejriwal was all out in the open.

According to Ajay Chaudhary, OSD to Najeeb Jung, "LG said he wanted to spend time with his family, his resignation is for personal reasons."

Congress leader Ajay Maken says, "We would like to know from the Centre what is the reason behind this unceremonious exit."

Kejriwal surprised

Although, Kejriwal says, "Jung's resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours."

Sh Jung's resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 22, 2016

Reacting to Jung's resignation, BJP spokesperson RP Singh said,"Najeeb Jung was doing a good job, his resignation has come as a surprise to us."

Jung's office said he has submitted his resignation to the Centre.

65-year-old Jung, a former IAS officer, had assumed charge of Lt Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013.

Jung thanks PM Modi, Kejriwal

"Lt Governor Najeeb Jung has submitted his resignation to the Government of India. He thanks the Prime Minister for all the help and cooperation he received during his tenure," the LG's office said in a statement

"Jung also thanked the people of Delhi for all their support and affection, especially during the one year of President's Rule in Delhi, when he got unstinted support from them and which in turn helped run the administration in Delhi smoothly and effortlessly," the statement said.

Jung also thanked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his association in the last two years.

Actual reason?

The exact reason behind his surprise decision is not immediately known.