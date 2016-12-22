Najeeb Jung's resignation: Will one of these become the next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi?
New Delhi: In a sudden move, Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung on Thursday resigned amid a protracted bitter confrontation with the AAP government.
Now, speculations are rife about the next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.
Many names are doing the rounds to succeed Najeeb Jung as Delhi LG.
Here are some of those:-
1- Ajay Raj Sharma, former Delhi police commissioner
2- Anil Baijal, former Union Home Secretary
3- Kiran Bedi, currently serving as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry
4- BS Bassi, ex-Delhi police commissioner
These four names are doing the rounds to succeed Najeeb Jung, according to CNN-News18.
Earlier, in the day, without citing reasons, Jung's office said he has submitted his resignation to the Centre. 65-year-old Jung, a former IAS officer, had assumed charge of Lt Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013.
The reason behind his surprise decision is not immediately known.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the resignation of Lt Governor Najeeb Jung as a surprise.
